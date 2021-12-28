After being warned by a childhood psychic, Holly Willoughby “knew she’d be famous.”

Holly Willoughby believes it was written in the stars that she would become a household name, as a psychic predicted when she was a child.

Holly is best known for co-hosting ITV’s This Morning with Phillip Schofield, and she has had a successful career as a presenter on a variety of shows.

The 40-year-old just founded her own wellness company, Wylde Moon, and it was during a podcast for the company that she revealed how she knew she’d become famous.

Holly Willoughby’s career and the shows she’s hosted on ITV’s Good Morning

“When I was younger, I remember going to – I think it was either Eastbourne Pier or Brighton Pier, I can’t remember,” she told comic Michael Macintyre on By The Light of the Moon.

“At the end, there was a psychic lady.” My mother drove my sister and myself there.

"'You're going to be a household name,' she remarked.

“We just fobbed her off, thinking she probably says this to every young kid who passes through the door since it’s a lovely thing to say.” “Weird, eh?” says the narrator. After a number of additional presenting assignments, including Dancing on Ice in 2006 and The Xtra Factor in 2007 and 2008, Holly’s big break came in 2009 when she was picked to co-host This Morning.

She also featured alongside Fearne Cotton on Celebrity Wrestling: Bring it On, Streetmate, and Holly & Fearne Go Dating.