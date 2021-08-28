After being “used for badger baiting,” the dog’s leg had to be amputated.

Outside a Merseyside wildlife sanctuary, a dog suspected of being used in animal fighting was discovered abandoned.

The dog was discovered near the animal refuge on Spurriers Lane in Melling, Sefton, and is likely to be a Patterdale terrier.

A bystander rushed the dog to the vet, who determined that the injuries were so severe that one of the dog’s legs had to be amputated.

The dog has been apprehended and brought into our custody pending the outcome of the investigation.

“I am really concerned that the dog has been used for badger baiting,” said Jacob Lloyd, head of investigations at the Animal Protection Services charity.

“The dog had a significant leg injury that required amputation, as well as facial injuries consistent with animal fighting history.”

“It’s really sad to think that someone has purposefully abandoned this dog after using him extensively for wildlife persecution,” he continued. I’m dead set on tracking down the preparator and bringing them to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the inquiry team on 020 4534 2786 in confidentially.

