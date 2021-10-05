After being used as a “pawn” in a landmark case, the daughter of “Jane Roe” refuses to reveal her anti-abortion stance.

Although she has an opinion on the abortion topic, the daughter of “Jane Roe,” the woman whose case was used as a “pawn” in the famous Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision, said she intended to keep it “close to my breast” after she was used as a “pawn” in the case that changed history.

Shelley Lynn Thornton said she doesn’t talk about abortion because “I’m not going to allow either side use me for their advantage because that’s not me and—you know—find somebody else” in her first television appearance since revealing her name in an Atlantic story last month.

Thornton stated she discovered her true identity around her 19th birthday, when reporters from the National Enquirer informed her that she was the biological daughter of Norma McCorvey, the plaintiff in the case that legalized abortion across the country under the pseudonym “Jane Roe.”

McCorvey became pregnant for the third time in 1969, when she was 21 years old and had already given up two babies for adoption. Because abortion was still a state decision at the time, McCorvey was unable to obtain one because she lived in Texas, where it was prohibited.

McCorvey had already given birth and placed her child, Thornton, for adoption by the time the Supreme Court ruled in her favor in 1973.

Thornton said McCorvey called her after she was ambushed by the reporters, who didn’t say what they did for a living.

In an interview with ABC News’ Linsey Davis, Thornton said, “It became clear to me very quickly that the only reason she wanted to reach out to me and contact me was because she wanted to use me for attention.”

Thornton claims she will never forgive her biological mother, particularly for being “upfront” about her desire to see her for media attention.

“I’ll take care of it. Lies, deceit, and such such things irritate me. That’s like saying, “No, sorry, I’m not playing that game with you.” And that was the end of it,” Thornton added. “It was just a game,” says the narrator. It was all part of a game. I was nothing more than a pawn, and I wasn’t going to let her get away with it.”

