After being turned away from the pool, children are in tears.

The children of a mother of four were left in tears after being turned away from a swimming pool because there was only one adult there.

On Thursday, August 19, Lisa Wood, a single mother, went to a free swimming session with her four children.

Despite the children’s excitement for the trip, Birmingham Live reports that Keelie, nine, Alicea, three, Matthew, two, and one-year-old Chanelle were all disappointed when they were told they couldn’t go swimming at Smethwick Swimming Centre.

Due to a policy that only admits two children per adult, they were turned away.

Lisa, 33, claims that she has no other adult who can assist her.

“We arrived at 12.50 p.m. for the 1.15 p.m. session; I thought I’d get there early because youngsters can swim for free during the holidays,” she explained.

“I went in and asked if I could sign them up for complimentary swimming lessons.

“At first, they said no, you have to do it at home, and then they said you have to have a new email address for each child,” she explained.

“She said you couldn’t come in with four kids by yourself. My family members who are planning to visit are disabled.

“That isn’t fair to my kids. I don’t understand why Keelie and Alicea can’t swim already.

“I couldn’t afford to take them on vacation because everything has become so expensive, so I decided to take them swimming during the holidays.

“I’ve done something with them every day, taken them to the farm, parks, and they were so happy to go swimming,” she says.

“Both my two-year-old and three-year-old were crying. They mistook us for a swimming party. We’d be there, I assured them.

“The staff told me to go find someone else, but I told them there was no one else.

“They claimed it was two children per individual, and I told them that wasn’t fair to my children.”

The enraged mother said that the family had made the three-mile round trip for no reason.

“It’s critical that they become acclimated to the water,” she continued.

“Getting ready for swimming took us all morning.

“I objected to the trust, and they simply stated that it is their policy, but I do not believe it is equitable.

“I’m irritated and upset, and we.”

