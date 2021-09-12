After being turned away from 43 hospitals with full ICUs, an Alabama man died of heart failure.

After emergency personnel called 43 hospitals looking for space, auctioneer Ray DeMoina, 73, of Cullman, was able to obtain an intensive care unit bed 200 miles away in Meridian, Mississippi.

While a bed at the Rush Foundation Hospital was secured for DeMoina, he died on September 1 after complications from his cardiac arrest.

DeMoina struggled to find an empty bed due to ICUs being overwhelmed with unvaccinated patients who had been infected with COVID-19, according to his family.

DeMonia’s family pleaded with unvaccinated people to become vaccinated in order to free up hospital beds in the future, according to his obituary, which was read by This website.

“In honor of Ray, please be vaccinated if you haven’t already, in order to free up resources for non-COVID related emergencies,” they said in a statement.

“As a result of COVID-19 Cullman, Regional Medical Center emergency workers contacted 43 hospitals across three states in search of a cardiac ICU bed, eventually finding one in Meridian, Mississippi. He would never want another family to experience what his did.”

DeMonia’s family plans to organize a memorial service for him at a later date, describing him as “unique.”

Alabama’s vaccination rates have fallen behind those of other states, resulting in an increase in individuals requiring intensive care after contracting the virus.

According to the CDC, 53.7 percent of Alabama residents have had full COVID vaccination, with 63 percent receiving at least one shot.

While the state’s immunization rates are rising, several counties are still lagging behind, with just about 30% of residents receiving vaccinations.

The Alabama Hospital Association (AHA) reported the state had fewer ICU beds available than people who needed one the week DeMonia died.

It advised people to wear masks in public, get vaccinated, and discuss monoclonal antibody therapies with their doctor if they tested positive for the virus.

The AHA reported on Saturday that the crisis had remained, with 1,543 staffed ICU beds and 1,547 ICU patients.

According to the report, 83 percent of COVID patients in the beds had not been vaccinated.