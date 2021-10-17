After being treated for an infection, Bill Clinton was released from the hospital.

Bill Clinton was released early Sunday from a Southern California hospital where he had been confined and treated for a urological and blood infection.

“His temperature and white blood cell count have returned to normal, and he will return to New York to complete his antibiotic treatment,” Clinton’s lead doctor, Dr. Alpesh Amin, stated. “We were proud to have treated him on behalf of everyone at UC Irvine Medical Center, and we will continue to follow his recovery.” Clinton, 75, was kept under surveillance for six days. He is expected to travel to New York state with his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and daughter Chelsea, according to reports.

According to Clinton spokesperson Angel Urena, he will conclude his antibiotic medication at home for the remainder of his treatment.

Dr. Alpesh N. Amin, Chair of the Department of Medicine at UC Irvine Health and Executive Director of Hospital Medicine, has been leading the team of doctors treating President Clinton.

twitter.com/n3mJHesjfCU

Rena also provided updates on Twitter on Saturday, over a week after Clinton’s admission. “President Clinton continued to make tremendous progress during the last 24 hours,” Urena wrote.” “He’ll spend the night at UC Irvine Medical Center to continue receiving IV antibiotics before being released the next day. He’s in a good mood and has been spending time with his family…,” Urena said.

I have an update on President Clinton’s photo.

twitter.com/Mjmx2wQNha

Urological infections are fairly common among older persons, according to Clinton’s doctors. Although they are easily treated, they can travel to the bloodstream quickly in some circumstances, according to the experts.

According to a person acquainted with his hospital stay, he has also been admitted for a longer amount of time because the antibiotic needed to heal his type of infection must be administered by IV rather than oral medication.

During Clinton’s hospital visit on Friday, President Joe Biden called her and sent her “get well” wishes, as did former Vice President Al Gore, current Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President George W. Bush.