After being trapped in Liverpool without a hotel, the hen party was left “sobbing.”

After the hotel they had booked for the weekend was cancelled without their knowledge, a hen party was left “stuck” in Liverpool.

Carley Clark, from Newcastle, traveled to Liverpool with her 11 pals for Vicky Owen’s hen weekend after reserving with Hotels.com, an Expedia Group company.

When they got at Prestige STAY on Stanley Street, however, they were informed that their reservation had been canceled and that there was no room for them to stay, despite the fact that money had already been received.

The 32-year-old said she felt "scared and forlorn," and that some of her companions were "sobbing" as they strolled the streets of Liverpool until 1 a.m.

“It was horrific, people were sobbing, it was raining, we were stranded,” she told The Washington Newsday. It was horrifying and extremely distressing, as if we were Mary and Joseph looking for a place to dwell.

“We don’t know Liverpool; we reside near Durham, which is a little town where everyone knows everyone, and we’ve moved from there to Liverpool.

“I simply think it was awful how they just dumped us on the streets at 10 p.m. and left us to our own devices.

“I’ve never felt so afraid and helpless because there was nothing I could do,” the maid of honor said. The hen party spent six hours at the hotel desk trying to find alternate lodging, according to the maid of honor.

When the reception needed to close and see to other guests at 10 p.m., they were ‘kicked out’ onto the street.

“We caught the train down at 12 a.m. to Liverpool at 3 a.m., and then we had to go grab our keys and check in,” Carley explained.

“When we arrived, the girl informed us that your reservation had been canceled.

“I was like, ‘What!?'” says the narrator.

‘She stated it was canceled, there was nothing they could do about it, and I’d have to take it up with Hotels.com.’

“I inquired for the manager, who was then on the phone with Hotels.com, attempting to figure out what was going on. We sat there for six hours looking for a new accommodation.

“Then we were put at ten o’clock at night.”Summary ends.”