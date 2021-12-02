After being trapped by a snowstorm, customers and employees spend the night watching TV and sleeping in Ikea.

After a snowstorm stranded customers and personnel at an IKEA showroom in northern Denmark overnight, the Associated Press reported that they were forced to sleep in beds normally reserved for display. Six clients and nearly a dozen employees transformed the showroom into a shared dormitory, where they spent the night watching TV and eating together.

The temporary sleeping arrangement went “very well,” according to Peter Elmose, the store manager, who told the Ekstra Bladet newspaper.

“It’s been a fantastic evening. It’s all in good humor, “he stated

When the Aalborg store closed its doors Wednesday evening, up to 12 inches (about 30 centimeters) of snow fell, stranding the gathering of customers and employees, according to the Associated Press.

“Driving on the roads was too risky,” Elmose stated. “It was too unsafe to walk outdoors, and we couldn’t force our personnel to take those risks, so we welcomed the remaining six customers.” Before watching TV together, the group was given chips and Swedish cinnamon pastries to eat. People were able to “select the perfect bed they always wanted to test,” according to Elmose. “We slept in the furniture shows and our first-floor store, which has beds, mattresses, and sofa beds,” he explained.

Prior to the shop’s reopening on Thursday, he added, all of the used bedding and sheets were replaced.

Elmose stated, “It was a truly pleasant evening, enjoying each other’s company.” “Everyone got a good night’s rest. Our mattresses are excellent.” According to Euronews, bad weather slammed large portions of Denmark, including the capital Copenhagen, causing traffic congestion and power outages. Some flights and public transit were also canceled on Wednesday due to the snow.

Hundreds of passengers at Aalborg Airport were forced to spend the night in the terminal after flights were canceled in the afternoon and buses were unable to carry passengers to hotels due to increasing weather conditions, according to The Local.

“We have roughly 300 people in the terminal right now,” Kim Bermann, the airport’s operations manager, told local news site Nordjyske. “We’ve been giving out blankets on the idea they’ll be staying here tonight.”

