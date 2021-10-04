After being transported to the hospital with severe covid symptoms, the doctor became blind.

After having a stroke during his five-month stay in hospital, a doctor who contracted covid last year has been rendered legally blind and has cognitive issues.

Doctor Sanjeev Sharma was brought to the hospital on April 9, 2020, after suffering from coronavirus and being unable to eat or drink.

After being admitted, it was discovered that he had contracted the fatal infection, and he was put on oxygen at Southport Hospital almost away.

The 66-year-old, described by his wife as previously robust and healthy, quickly deteriorated.

In just a few days after arriving at the hospital, the consultant obstetrician was transported to the intensive care unit and intubated.

After being intubated, Sanjeev was watched for a month before being sent for a CT scan on May 12, 2020.

Doctors determined he had suffered a stroke, which had left him with unclear consequences.

He was progressively weaned off intubation, allowing doctors to examine the extent of the stroke’s effects.

They discovered that Sanjeev had lost his eyesight and had suffered cognitive loss at this point.

“He wasn’t feeling well,” Sanjeev’s wife, Dr. Dee Sharma, told The Washington Newsday. He had a high fever and wasn’t feeling well, but we knew about coronavirus at the time, so we assumed he had it. We were prepared to simply follow the current advise, which was to stay at home, drink plenty of water, and eat.

“We didn’t believe it was going to be a big deal, but the next morning he told me I needed to call the hospital and let them know he wasn’t feeling well.

“My husband has worked for the NHS for over 40 years, and I don’t recall him taking a sick day in whole period, so it was unusual.

“I called them, and they informed us we needed to get some tests done. So we both got tested, and the next day he got a call on his phone saying he had tested positive for Covid-19.

“When he inquired about me, they just stated that the results were not yet ready.”

