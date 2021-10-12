After being transported to the hospital with a’minor cough,’ a 12-year-old girl died.

An inquest heard that a 12-year-old girl died after being brought to hospital with a mild cough.

Fabiana Zoppelli got a mild cough on June 1 and was transported to the hospital by her mother after she acquired a rash and began vomiting two days later.

Medics suspected she had a chest infection because her breathing was fast deteriorating, according to MEN.

However, their worst fears were realized on June 5, when the New Bridge School student tested positive for coronavirus.

On Monday, a two-day inquest into her death began at Rochdale Coroner’s Court (October 11).

On June 3, Fabiana had a PCR test and was put on an oxygen machine when she arrived at the hospital.

She was placed on a ventilator as her condition worsened.

However, because the equipment was not working, Fabiana was transferred to Manchester Children’s Hospital after receiving a good result.

When she arrived at the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit on June 6, she was ventilated once more.

Her fever was 40 degrees Celsius, and her oxygen was becoming increasingly “difficult to sustain,” according to doctors.

Through the glass window to her bed, a nurse said that she appeared “pale and exhausted.”

Fabiana was breathing at a faster pace by 6 a.m., up to 90 times per minute.

Medics agreed that the child should be referred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool, where he would be placed on an ECMO machine.

The treatment would aid to support heart and respiratory health.

On June 7, however, she suffered into cardiac arrest while leaving the hospital on a mobile ventilator.

Fabiana died tragically despite heroic attempts to save her.

Her situation was described by one doctor as the worst he had ever seen in a youngster during the pandemic.

Fabiana, of Morton Street, Oldham, adored music, eating, and helping others, according to her mother, Mrs Ehiggie, who spoke at the inquest.

She said in court that her daughter would “always lend a helping hand” to those in need, especially children.

Fabiana and her family relocated to the UK from Italy in March 2015.

Fabiana and her family relocated to the UK from Italy in March 2015.

She had an incredibly unusual ailment known as floating-harbor syndrome, which meant she had a.