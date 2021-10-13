After being transported to the hospital, the baby dies.

At their house in Southport, a baby died after suffering a heart arrest.

On Tuesday afternoon, emergency services were dispatched to the residence on Viking Close, and the infant was taken to Ormskirk Hospital.

The baby passed away at the hospital.

After overturning his automobile, a teen was brought to the hospital in a’serious’ state.

Merseyside Police are still on the scene this evening conducting normal investigations into the tragedy.

“We can confirm that emergency services are in Southport following an incident yesterday afternoon,” a spokeswoman said (Tuesday 12 October).

“At approximately 4.55 p.m., we received a report that a baby had died of cardiac arrest at a residence on Viking Close.

“The infant was transported to the hospital and regrettably died later.”

“Officers will stay on the site today (Wednesday, October 13) while investigations are carried out in accordance with standard protocols.”

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter @LivThe Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account for The Washington Newsday – for real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.