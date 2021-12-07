After being told to stay back for ‘practical exams,’ 17 schoolgirls were sedated and molested.

After being forced to remain back for “practical tests,” 17 female students were sedated and molested by a school owner and principal in a disturbing incident. Under the guise of “back-to-back practical examinations,” the girls were taken to another school in the area, according to police. Students from a school in Meerut, India, were among the victims. According to reports, the incident occurred on November 18, according to The Times Of India. The principal and the school’s owner were both detained on Monday.

The girls’ parents had been advised by the principal that they would have to remain back for practical assessments, according to police. Despite the fact that there was no female staff or companion, the parents trusted the principal and agreed to let the girls stay.

“We were warned that having the girls go to and from school on the same day would be highly time consuming,” a schoolgirl’s father told the news site Monday.

The parent went on to say that because they were in a large group, they were not concerned about their safety. “We figured they’d be able to take care of themselves,” he added.

The girls were then sent by the principal to another nearby school owned by the other accused.

According to one of the victims, they were served a rice and lentil dish after which they passed out. Another girl claimed that when she awoke the next morning, she discovered one of her friends crying in the bathroom.

“She told me that something terrible had happened to her the night before. Others stated that they could sense something was wrong with their bodies “The Times Of India mentioned one of the victims.

On the same day, the girls returned home and protested to their parents. The parents discovered that none of the 14 males in their class were asked to stay for the “practicals” when they inquired. There are 250 pupils enrolled in the school.

Despite the fact that two parents came out to register complaints, there are claims that the local police sought to cover up the incident, according to reports. The issue, however, was brought to the notice of the local representative, who informed higher officials.

A police investigation has been launched, and the local police have been sanctioned. All of the girls came from underprivileged households and were allegedly intimidated if they told anybody else about the incident.