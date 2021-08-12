After being told they couldn’t board the train, a husband and wife assaulted authorities.

In court, an intoxicated thug who attacked two police officers, one of whom was a woman, walked free.

On a bank holiday weekend, Stephen Davison, 47, assaulted two British Transport Police (BTP) officers after being refused transit at Liverpool Central station because he was too inebriated.

He was accompanied by his 54-year-old wife, Anna Davison, who was also involved in the brawl.

Mr Davison responded forcefully when informed he was too intoxicated to travel on the evening of Sunday, May 30, the court heard. BTP officers were summoned to support employees at Liverpool Central station after Mr Davison reacted aggressively when told he was too intoxicated to go.

Officers were met with violence from the couple they were escorting out of the station when they arrived.

Davison retaliated by punching one cop in the side of the head and a female officer in the head and jaw, before brawling with the officers on the ground in an attempt to elude arrest.

The female cop was then held by his wife, preventing her from protecting herself.

A group of Merseyrail personnel and officers wrestled on the ground with Davison at the entrance to Liverpool Central station, according to footage widely distributed on social media at the time.

His wife shouts at them to “leave him alone” in a tumultuous scene, and she can be seen attempting to drag one of the ladies restraining Davison away. When she refuses an officer’s instruction to “back away,” she is pushed and falls to the ground.

Officers continue to restrain the man in the 30-second footage, while the woman sobs on the ground.

Following the struggle, one officer was brought to hospital to be treated for head injuries, according to British Transport Police.

Davison, of Maghull’s Parkbourn Square, was charged with assaulting two emergency workers, while his wife was charged with hindering police.

Both pleaded guilty to the charges and were sentenced on Friday at the Liverpool magistrates’ court (August 6).

Davison was sentenced to a 12-month community service order, a 12-week electronic curfew, and a £400 fine. His wife was fined £179 in total.

