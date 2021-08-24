After being thrown out of the wedding because of her hairstyle, a bridesmaid files a lawsuit against the bride.

After posting on Reddit that she was kicked out of a wedding celebration for cutting her hair, a bridesmaid triggered a huge online discussion. The bridesmaid said she was intending to sue the bride in the post, which has received over 1,000 comments.

Own-Ingenuity-8648, a Reddit user, said in the subreddit “Am I the A**hole” that she had to buy three separate outfits and shoes totaling more than $700 for a three-day wedding. She also stated that the bride requested different hairstyles for each day of the wedding.

However, due to health issues, the bridesmaid’s hair began to fall out “in chunks,” and she chose to cut it in May.

The bridesmaid wrote, “I told the bride about my decision two weeks before the wedding and she didn’t say anything bad.” “The following week, she came over to my house and mentioned that she was worried about my haircut as she was going to depart, and I assured her that it would look beautiful even though I wouldn’t be in uniform.”

The bride was doubtful, and three days before the wedding, she sent a message to the bridesmaid, stating she had been “extremely nice and gracious” to the bridesmaid but felt humiliated.

The note went on to add that the haircut was “upsetting” because of the timing.

The bride’s message stated, “I would have felt valued if you had talked with me more than a week before to the wedding, so we could have worked together to find a collaborative solution.” “Your inconsistencies have worried me, and while I understand your health worries, I’m not ready to sacrifice my vision to appease you (or anybody else)….we might have found a better solution.”

After then, the bride asked the bridesmaid to leave the wedding party.

The bridesmaid decided to take the case to court after an invoice submitted to the bride and her husband for the outfits and shoes was disregarded.

The bridesmaid received a lot of encouragement in the comments section.

“I just can’t get over the fact that her hair was falling out due to a health condition, and Zilla was like, ‘Don’t care if you die, you’re selfish for chopping your hair,’” she says. One Redditor said, “What in the real duck!”

"NTA. The lawsuit should have been served on her at that time.