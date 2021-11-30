After being thrown out of a college football watch party, a man kills one person and injures two more with his truck.

According to The Associated Press, an intoxicated man drove his truck into a college football watch party in Oklahoma over the weekend, killing one woman and injuring others.

Clinton Cottom, 35, allegedly showed up uninvited to an Oklahoma-Oklahoma State football game watch party on Saturday night. Cottom was reportedly inebriated when he arrived at the party and made many unwelcome sexual approaches toward female party guests before being ejected.

Cottom was violently barred from reentering the house where the party was being held at one point.

Cottom left the party and walked to a neighbor’s house, where he parked his truck, before returning in his truck and ramming multiple vehicles and persons at the party, according to Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton. After Cottom’s truck pushed two automobiles against the house, one man was pinned, shattering his pelvis. At the hospital, the man was in critical condition.

According to Tulsa World, Cottom’s truck rolled on its side after hitting one of the party’s automobiles, pinning Terri McCauley to the ground and killing her.

“His vehicle strikes another victim, and the worst tragedy obviously occurs there toward the end where his F250 Ford three-quarter ton pick up, he ramps it off of a parked automobile, and it flips over on its side trapping the female victim who perished underneath,” Walton told KJRH News.

Other partygoers got a tractor and used it to push the truck away from her, but McCauley died on the spot.

Another woman who was taken to the hospital after being hit by the truck and suffering internal injuries is expected to make a full recovery. Two other people in a vehicle hit by Cottom’s truck were said to be unharmed.

Cottom was arrested and charged with murder in the first degree, sexual battery, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Cottom’s counsel is not listed in the jail records, and no official charges have been filed.