After being threatened, Florida election officials have called on the GOP to stop making false election claims.

After threats were made against its members, a group of election officials from Florida led by a Republican called for GOP candidates and politicians to “tone down” their language surrounding unverified charges of voter fraud.

Despite a lack of evidence to back up charges of fraud, former President Donald Trump and his backers have frequently claimed the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

The Florida Supervisors of Elections, led by Republican Wesley Wilcox, issued a statement on Wednesday warning that unverified charges of election fraud had “systemically damaged” trust in elections.

According to the statement, “misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation that sows conflict and undermines trust in America’s political process has undermined the integrity of our democracy during and after the 2020 Presidential Election.” “Many of us have been threatened by folks who have been duped by these lies.” “Tone down the rhetoric and stand up for our democracy,” election officials urged lawmakers and political candidates. They stated that they are committed to preventing voter fraud during elections and guaranteeing that “every qualified voter’s ballot is counted accurately.” “False allegations of fraud, on the other hand, do not help our elections. Instead, they undermine public trust in institutions and stifle citizen participation in our democratic process “According to the statement,

The election results have been confirmed by audits. According to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, 250 random audits around the state affirmed the election’s correctness and integrity. Despite this, Trump claimed earlier in October that the state he narrowly lost was rife with fraud “beyond what anyone can believe.”

President Joe Biden’s victory in Maricopa County, Arizona, a generally conservative state, was likewise affirmed by a GOP-backed election audit. Biden won by a somewhat wider margin, according to the audit. Trump then claimed falsely that an audit indicated he had won the county.

In Florida, a battleground state Trump won, some Republicans have even called for an audit. Trump received 51.2 percent of the vote, while Biden received 47.9%. Republican state Representative Anthony Sabatini, a Trump supporter, filed a bill to have the election reviewed by the state assembly.

