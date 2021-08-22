After being the “quietest girl in school,” a Liverpool mother “accidentally” became a strip club owner.

Being a young mother has fueled a mother’s desire for success, according to a mother of four.

Amy Gwnn, 34, is the brains behind Rude, a prominent strip club in Liverpool’s city center.

The former model was on her way to becoming an accountant when she made a career move that changed her life forever. The club – and Amy – are still going strong 11 years after it first opened.

Amy told The Washington Newsday about her route to becoming a nightclub owner, “It was very much by chance, I just fell into it.” My future spouse had always worked in the clubbing sector and knew everyone in the industry. I’d previously worked as a model, so I had a lot of connections and knew a lot of girls, but I’d never danced or been to a strip club, so I had preconceived notions about what it was like.

“It’s like the unknown, which is why I’ve been so driven to change people’s ideas because I know what it’s like to have that negative outlook firsthand.”

Amy’s foray into running a strip club happened by chance while she was studying to be an accountant and pregnant with her first kid.

“I was training to be an accountant and studying business studies, which is obviously very different from what I do today, but it was useful because it provided me some experience operating a firm and handling accounts,” the business owner explained.

“Then, at the age of 21, I became pregnant, and my husband’s DJ profession was coming to an end, and we were desperate for something to do, and all he knew was clubs and anything related to clubs.

"I was on maternity leave when he approached me and said he'd heard that opening a strip club could earn a lot of money, but I wasn't feeling well; I'd gone from modeling and being in front of the camera to losing everything, feeling uncertain in myself, and simply being a mother. I assumed I would be forced to."