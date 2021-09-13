After being teased by Home Bargains employees, a disabled woman is in tears.

Home Bargains workers allegedly insulted a disabled shopper’s trembling hands and poor balance, leaving her in tears.

Dianna Slade, who has a mobility disability, was visiting the retailer’s Bidston Moss store late last month when her symptoms became worse.

After struggling to retain her balance while scooping up car mats she’d dropped mid-aisle down a worker’s back, the trembling 37-year-old alleges she was mocked by “cruel” colleagues.

She alleges she overheard a male staff member say “it’s a bit early to be drinking, isn’t it?” as she proceeded to the check-out, already embarrassed by her tearful struggle. Then there are the “heartless giggles.”

Dianna, who walks on crutches, stated that the “cruel” remark aggravated her symptoms and made her feel “worthless” as she went back to her brother’s car and shot an emotional video.

In a video posted on Twitter, the Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) patient sobs as she exhibits her severely trembling hands and tells how, despite wearing a sunflower lanyard, employees failed to help her.

The neckwear is meant to provide as a discreet warning to store personnel that a client may want additional assistance or patience, and Dianna has taken issue with the workers, alleging that they insulted her needs rather than meeting them.

“I’m disabled, not drunk,” Dianna, from Meols, Wirral, explained. My heart was broken. I was crying and feeling embarrassed.

“What had happened up to that point had been horrible enough, but that only humiliated me further. It was callous and uncalled for to say so to someone who was visibly crippled or struggling, as I was.

“It was b*tchy and unwarranted, and it hurt my feelings tremendously. People may think I’m a freak, but this is my reality right now.

“I could sense an onset of exhaustion coming over me before it happened, so I felt quite shaky and my body began to twitch. Knowing my body, I know it’s time to take a break.

“I bought these car mats because they were on sale, however they dropped down the aisle floor due to my shakiness.”

