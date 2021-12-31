The Washington Newsday

After being targeted by a shoplifter 11 times in three weeks, police have named a suspect.

Following a series of offenses over the holiday season, a Liverpool man has been charged.

A total of 11 shoplifting offenses were reported at the Tesco Metro store on Aigburth Road between December 4 and December 25.

Merseyside Police announced that a man was seized by officers following an investigation and has been charged with shoplifting and breaching a restraining order.

Jonathan Lowey, 38, of Aigburth Road, was charged with 11 charges of theft and seven offences of breaking a restraining order after an elderly man was discovered dead in his home.

Lowey has been remanded in custody until this morning’s hearing at Liverpool Magistrates Remand Court (December 31).

