After being targeted by a drone assault, Iraq’s Prime Minister was uninjured.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi was uninjured after an assassination attempt with an armed drone, according to the Iraqi authorities.

According to the authorities, the drone attempted to strike Mr al-home Kadhimi’s in Baghdad’s strongly protected Green Zone.

The sound of an explosion was followed by gunfire from the direction of Baghdad’s heavily protected Green Zone, which contains international embassies and government offices, early Sunday.

The botched assassination attempt was carried out by “a booby-trapped drone that attempted to strike his apartment in the Green Zone,” according to a security statement provided by state-run media.

It went on to say that he was unharmed and in good health.

Later, the Prime Minister tweeted about the event, insisting that he was “fine.”

“The treasonous missiles will not deter the faithful,” he stated. “Our gallant security forces’ perseverance and commitment on preserving the people’s security will not waver as they struggle to safeguard the people’s security, obtain justice, and implement the law.” “I am fine, thanks be to God, among my people,” the Prime Minister stated, “and I urge for calm and patience from everyone, for the benefit of Iraq.” Supporters of pro-Iran Shiite militias have been camped outside the Green Zone for nearly a month after rejecting the results of Iraq’s parliamentary elections, in which they came in last place.