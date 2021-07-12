After being swept into a storm drain, a 12-year-old boy returns from a birthday celebration and dies.

In Missouri, a 12-year-old girl was killed when floodwaters carried her family’s automobile off the road and close to the drain on their way home from her birthday celebration.

According to the New York Post, Aaleya Carter was swept into the drainage system as she and her family sought to flee the storm at 1:30 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 70 near the St. Louis Airport. After hours of searching, she was discovered dead in the afternoon.

The terrifying incident occurred while the group was attempting to divert away from the flood’s path, according to authorities.

According to the Post, a Missouri State Police spokeswoman stated, “This car attempted to go into the water and attempted a u-turn and go back up Airflight road to avoid the flooded roads.” “The river swept the vehicle off the lane and into that concrete drain opening as they spun in the water.”

Aaleya’s mother, brother, and sister all managed to get out of the automobile alive.

Tanya Carter, Aaleya’s grandma, told KSDK that instead of getting out on the driver’s side, they had to get out on the passenger’s side. “I assume they didn’t realize they were on top of the drainage ditch, because she slipped right into it when she got out.”

Several individuals joined a major search for the girl that led them to one of the adjacent airport terminals, including Missouri First District Congresswoman Cori Bush.

The sewer tunnels were searched by first responders for the missing girl.

The teen’s body was discovered in a creek on the airport’s north side, where the storm drain empties.

Prior to the fatal incident, the adolescent had been out “enjoying her birthday” with her brothers and mother, according to the devastated grandma.

“I have no idea.” I’m at a loss. Aaleya Carter’s mother, Bridgette Carter, was cited by KMOV as stating, “I don’t know what to say.”

During the storm, floodwaters on the highway rose to as high as two feet, according to drivers.

Aaleya’s aunt, Tracey Dean, told KMOV, “She loved her mama beyond measure.” “As a result, it’ll be difficult. It’s difficult not just for her, but also for her siblings and family. So, all we want is that everyone pray.”