After being swept away by flood, NJ cops clung to trees for hours and fired guns for help.

On Wednesday night, three police officers in Hopewell Township, New Jersey, were caught in floodwaters and found themselves clinging to trees. After around two hours, the three men fired their rifles as aid signals and were eventually rescued.

In a Thursday post, Hopewell Township Police Director Bob Karmazin described their story to NJ Advance Media. At approximately 8:30 p.m., Police Officer James Hoffman responded to a rescue call in Hopewell Township.

According to Karmazin, Hoffman faced flooding on his way to the scene, which were produced by storms that swept through the area as leftovers of Hurricane Ida. Hoffman’s patrol car began to absorb water and sank into deeper water.

The cop then jumped out of the car window and swam until he reached a tree, where he was able to hold on.

Later, two officers—Michael Makwinski and Robert Voorhees—were dispatched to look for Hoffman, according to Karmazin. They, too, were confronted with rising seas and had to abandon their vehicle. The two men, like Hoffman, quickly found themselves clinging to branches.

Following that, rescue firemen began searching around Mercer County for the policemen who had vanished. They searched for about two hours, according to Karmazin, and began to fear the worst.

The cops couldn’t radio headquarters to give their whereabouts since they were clinging to trees. Instead, they fired their weapons in the hopes that someone would hear them.

The men were eventually rescued from the floodwaters by a Hamilton Fire Department crew who used boats.

“We owe them a debt of gratitude,” Karmazin said of the firefighters to the news source.

Hoffman, Makwinski, and Voorhees were reportedly examined at a local hospital and found to be uninjured.

The policemen are “true heroes,” Karmazin told NJ Advance Media. “They were completely unconcerned about their own safety, and we’re lucky they were able to hold on as long as they did.”

In a message posted on its Twitter account Wednesday night, the New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association referred to the rescue as a “Mercer County Miracle.”

Tonight is a night of miracles in Mercer County. Three officers were washed away, all of whom had just been saved!

— September, New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA). This is a condensed version of the information.