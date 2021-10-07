After being suspended from a game for protesting sexual violence, a volleyball player leaves the team.

After learning that she and other players would be benched for participating in a student-led walkout condemning sexual abuse on Friday, a member of the female varsity volleyball team at Olympic High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, abandoned the squad.

Sereniti Simpson told The Charlotte Observer, “We were benched merely for seeking a safer environment not only for ourselves but for all girls on a CMS [Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools District] campus.” Last week’s walk-out, which was partly motivated by a male student at the school who was permitted to continue playing football despite being charged with a sexual offense, was organized by the 16-year-old junior.

Simpson quit after learning she would be punished for a game for her actions.

“I will not play for a team or school that punishes its athletes for wanting to play in a safer atmosphere,” Simpson stated. “It’s past time for us to take a stand. Now is the time to act.” “The volleyball team players that got sanctions either were observed at the unapproved demonstration or admitted that they were there,” Olympic High School’s school sports director Stephanie Wilkerson stated in an email to the Observer. According to the newspaper, the football player was allowed to continue playing since he was arrested before the start of the school year and district authorities indicated the alleged assault occurred off-campus.

The football player was wearing a court-ordered electronic monitoring device on his ankle during a recent game, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg school system authorities.

A youngster reported being sexually abused by a 15-year-old guy at Olympic High School in a separate incident in September. According to local television station WBTV, the youngster was ultimately charged with attempted second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, and sexual battery.

Wilkerson claimed that an in-school protest held before to the walkout was peaceful, but that some students afterwards turned disruptive. Only one episode of unruliness was reported in the local media, when a student was escorted away by a police officer after being suspected of throwing an earring at Olympic’s principal.

“As a female, it’s infuriating,” one student’s mother told the Observer. “At the protest, other sports teams were represented—hundreds of students were protesting—but the volleyball team was on the front line. You can’t punish them all if you can’t punish them all. This is a condensed version of the information.