After being sued by Marks & Spencer for the second time, Aldi ‘Colin its attorneys.’

In response to being sued by Marks and Spencer again, Aldi amused shoppers by saying “Colin its attorneys.”

M&S has accused Aldi of duplicating their Light Up gin, just months after filing a lawsuit over Aldi’s Cuthbert the Caterpillar’s likeness to its own cherished Colin the Caterpillar. Colin originally appeared on the shelves of M&S in the 1990s.

M&S filed a lawsuit against Aldi in April, and according to the BBC, it has now gone to the High Court to obtain an injunction against claimed infringement of their gin design.

Aldi’s blackberry and clementine gin liqueur, according to the supermarket, is “strikingly similar” to its own Light Up gin.

The Infusionist Gold Flake Blackberry Gin Liqueur from Aldi and Marks and Spencer’s Light Up Snow Globe Gin Liqueur from Marks and Spencer both come in bell-shaped bottles with glittering edible gold flakes within that are illuminated by a light in the base. Both bottles have an ornate woodland pattern on the outside.

Aldi has responded to the news by sending out a series of tweets, gratifying amused customers in the process.

On Twitter, Aldi joked about “round two” and said, “*opens folder of humorous tweets we didn’t use last time* #FreeCuthbert#Round2.”

“Nothing like being brought to court to give you that tingly Christmas feeling,” it continued, before adding, “We Colin our attorneys.”

“We’re… GINNOCENT,” the shopkeeper continued.

Thousands of likes and hundreds of comments have been left on Aldi’s tweets.

As one consumer put it: “M&S smells like GIN – gle bells… Aldi is the best supermarket!” Perrie explained: “Kevin and Ebanana breaking a bottle of glittery Gin over Colin’s head, already looking forward to next year’s Christmas Advert. It’s just what Santa would desire “, along with an emoji of a laughing face.

Erin stated, “Seriously, everyone seems to be saying, “I want to go get drunk with the Aldi social media guys.”

Amanda had this to say: “Whoever is responsible for writing your tweets deserves a raise!!! Absolutely fantastic, and sorely needed in these dismal days in Covid. Keep up the excellent work “..

“Can you not discuss this with @marksandspencer like gintlemen?” Elliott said.

“Here,” Chris added.

