After being stung by a wasp in the backyard, a father of two dies.

After getting stung by a wasp while in the garden, a guy sadly died.

George Cox, 45, was caring to his plants at home in Bristol when he was stung, resulting in an allergic reaction and cardiac death.

Paramedics performed CPR on the father of two at the site before placing him in an induced coma, but he died a few days later, according to Bristol Live.

During his 15-year tenure with Bristol-based Bailey Caravans, George worked “across all departments” and “progressed through the business.”

Since his death, tributes to the “big character” have flowed in from bereaved family and friends.

Craig Dudridge, his manager, described him as a “big character” who was “liked by everyone.”

“George worked in all sectors and was a really talented guy. You only had to show him something once and he’d take it up,” he said in a tribute.

“As he progressed in the company, he worked in the VIP department and completed the units.

“He was our tractor driver, electrician, and sprayer; no job was too difficult for him, and he could do anything. It’s a heartbreaking loss because such characters are impossible to replace. He was a one-of-a-kind individual.

“George was a major character at Bailey’s, and he was adored by everyone from the owner to the directors, managers, team leaders, and shop floor.”

Craig said there was a “sombre tone” in the office as coworkers tried to come to terms with the “shock” of losing a close friend and colleague.

“We’ve come in today, and it’s in a pretty gloomy mood,” he added. Everyone is still in disbelief and unable to understand what has happened.

“We’re encouraging one another and sharing funny stories about George.

“He was one of those men who would come to your aid if you were having a difficult day. He always had a smile on his face and an arm around your shoulder, and he could make you laugh with only a few words.

"Our family has suffered a significant loss. We're there to support his family and assist in the setup of things."