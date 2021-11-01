After being struck twice by two different vehicles, a Louisville man died.

According to authorities, a man in Jefferson County, Kentucky, was murdered after being hit by two different automobiles on the same night over the weekend.

According to local newspaper The Courier-Journal, the nameless victim was first struck near the intersection of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and West Broadway in Louisville’s Shawnee area soon before 8 p.m. last Saturday (LMPD).

According to the site, the automobile departed the scene following the incident, but a second driver later struck the victim.

When the second driver came to a halt, the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

It was unclear whether the event was being investigated by authorities.

According to local officials, a 37-year-old man from West Midlands, England, died over the weekend after being struck by two different cars.

The second victim, who has not been identified, was walking along the intersection of Saltwells Road and Cradley Road when he was struck by two different vehicles on Sunday morning, according to a statement made by West Midlands Police on the same day of the event.

At 12:40 a.m., authorities arrived at the scene of the incident, where paramedics supplied him with emergency care. He was subsequently transferred to a hospital in severe condition, where he died a short time later, according to authorities.

The drivers of both vehicles remained at the site and assisted police with their investigations, according to police.

There have been no arrests as a result of the incident.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, who is handling the inquiry, was reported as saying, “Our objective now is to find out what happened and what led up to the crash.”

In Australia, a 36-year-old electric scooter rider was recorded on camera getting run over twice by a van in a similar event to both crashes.

The unidentified rider was speeding down a driveway in Sydney’s Summer Hill neighborhood when he lost control of his scooter and landed in front of a moving vehicle.

According to camera evidence of the incident, the van, which was exiting the driveway at the time, ran over the man’s torso. After that, the truck reversed and crushed the rider for the second time.

“What the f—k were you thinking when you reversed back?” The van’s driver was yelled at by the rider.

The motorist said, “I didn’t see you.”

The rider, who suffered shattered ribs and brain injuries, is said to have survived thanks to his helmet.

The cyclist was “fortunate not to be murdered,” according to Burwood Police Acting Commander Andrew Graham. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.