After being struck by lightning, a man miraculously survives; the incident is captured on camera

.

After being struck by lightning in Indonesia, a man has miraculously survived. The event was captured on camera, which has now gone viral.

The 35-year-old man was on duty as a security guard for a company in Jakarta at the time of the event, according to DNA India.

He was walking in the rain while clutching an umbrella, as caught on CCTV. Moments later, he was struck by lightning, and sparks flew everywhere. He was then spotted motionless on the ground as others rushed over to assist him.

The man’s coworkers rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for burns, especially on his hands. After undergoing treatment, he was released from the hospital. According to India Times, he is currently healing at home.

In the meantime, the incident’s footage has gone viral on social media.

While some speculate that the man’s walkie-talkie may have attracted the lightning strike, others blame his umbrella.

Warning: Some viewers may find this video unsettling.

“While on duty, a security officer in Jakarta was struck by lightning; when it rains, avoid using radio and cellular phones; the victim’s condition improved following treatment. Not everyone is given the same opportunity to live “wrote the individual who posted the video.

“No, I don’t believe so. There’s a reason why a lightning arrester on top of a structure is shaped like an umbrella. Lightning is drawn to it. Because the lightning bolt travelled down his arm and into his legs, skipping his important organs, he was definitely rescued “As a reaction, another person stated.

Another commenter jumped in, saying, “In a thunderstorm, never use an umbrella. It’s the ideal lightning deflector.” A teenager in Queensland, Australia, was saved by his boots after being struck by lightning earlier this year. Talyn Rose, 14, was walking to school when lightning struck his foot after bouncing off a nearby post. He was brought to a nearby hospital, where physicians confirmed that he was unharmed other than slight burns. The large rubber soles of the boy’s shoes, they stated, absorbed a lot of the strike’s impact and saved his life.