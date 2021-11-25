After being struck by his own car, a lorry driver is fighting for his life.

Officers were dispatched shortly before 1.50 a.m. on Wednesday, following allegations that an HGV driver had been hurt on the motorway near Rainhill’s M62 Junction 7.

Before the vehicle collided with the nearside barrier, the driver was reported to have been struck by his own vehicle and received major leg injuries.

According to authorities, no other vehicles are believed to be involved.

The driver was taken to the hospital and his condition was upgraded to ‘critical’ on Wednesday, with life-threatening injuries.

The Washington Newsday asked Merseyside Police for an update on the man’s condition on Thursday, and it’s believed he’s still struggling for his life.

An investigation into the incident is presently underway, and the M62 was temporarily blocked on Wednesday to enable for the completion of the probe.

“We are still working to ascertain what happened in the build up to this event,” Sergeant Steve Smith of the Matrix Roads Policing Unit said on Wednesday.

“I’d like to hear from anyone who was driving along the M62 near junction 7 in the early hours of Wednesday morning and noticed the vehicle or saw anything.”

“Anyone with dash cam footage that could aid our inquiry is also encouraged to contact us.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact our Matrix Roads Policing Unit at (0151) 777 5747, email [email protected], or tweet @MerPolCC with reference 0052 of November 24.