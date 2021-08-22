After being “strong for the kids,” a “tenacious” mother of two died.

A mother of two who was described as “tenacious” by her husband died at the age of 34 after a courageous battle with tonsil cancer.

When Tammy Hughes from Southport was diagnosed with cancer in 2010, she was studying to become a midwife.

She declined chemotherapy after learning of her diagnosis, preferring to save her energy to spend time with her two kids, Niesha and Annie, before passing away in July 2015.

“She was tenacious,” Tammy’s husband, Rob Hughes, told The Washington Newsday. She was full of energy and enthusiasm for life. She was offered chemotherapy when she was sick, but she declined because she wanted to remain strong for the kids for as long as she could. She made that decision after a three-and-a-half-year wait following the diagnosis.

“It (chemotherapy) might have extended her life, but she would have suffered as a result of the treatment, so she chose to be strong for the kids.” The children are aware of this decision and respect it. She remained remarkably strong until the very end.

“She was a wonderful mother and did a lot for them. She just wouldn’t sit down; she was one of those folks who lived in hyperdrive. She was a wonderful mother who spent a lot of time with her children.

“She was studying to be a midwife when she received the diagnosis, so that was cut short. She also worked as a youth worker, so children were constantly at the forefront of her mind.”

Tammy spent the last months of her life at Queenscourt Hospice in Southport, where the staff went out of their way to make her feel welcome, especially when Niesha came to see her on her fourth birthday.

Niesha is raising money for Queenscourt Hospice six years after her mother died because of the incredible work they done for the Hughes family.

Niesha, 10, is aiming to swim 50 laps of her local pool, having already surpassed her £500 goal weeks before her scheduled swim.

Niesha has already raised almost £1,100 for the hospice and is on her way to finishing it.