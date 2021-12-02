After being stranded off the highway for three days due to a car accident, a woman survives.

A Mississippi woman was discovered last week, three days after losing control of her automobile and crashing into a drainage ditch. She was stuck for 72 hours before being discovered by a passing motorist.

Car accidents continue to be a major public safety concern in the United States: the Bureau of Transportation Statistics reported approximately 6.7 million car accidents in 2019, with 36,096 fatalities.

These figures have only risen since the beginning of the epidemic, as COVID-19 has caused huge changes in people’s driving habits. According to a Vox article, car-related fatalities increased dramatically in 2020, and the trend is predicted to continue through 2021.

Shanna Culpepper, 31, crashed her car on an interstate highway in Petal, Mississippi, on November 19, according to WDAM. She and her automobile landed in an area hidden from view after colliding with a concrete culvert.

“Then I don’t know what happened,” she told the news organization, adding that when she awoke, she was “very much in a creek.” Culpepper was injured and unable to move because she couldn’t find her phone among the wreckage.

“I just lied in the water because that’s all I could think of to relieve the agony,” she told WDAM, “and I kept drifting in and out of sleep for, I guess, a day and a half maybe.”

Culpepper stated she prayed as time went on, “asking Him to help [her]because….[she]wasn’t going to get out of there any other way.”

According to the Laurel Leader-Call, Culpepper was discovered on November 22 by a pedestrian, three days after the accident. The anonymous man found Culpepper and her vehicle off the highway after hearing her scream.

Culpepper was able to climb out of the car and up the hill at that time, according to the newspaper. The man then motioned for another driver to come over and call an ambulance.

According to WDAM, the man who assisted her was homeless, and in exchange for his charity, Culpepper handed him $100, which he used to purchase a bus ticket back home.

“At this point, I’m going to be fine…

That’s why, you know, I stayed down there for 72 hours. Because in order for them to be mine, I had to be someone else’s blessing. This is a condensed version of the information.