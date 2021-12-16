After being stranded in Amsterdam, a couple was compelled to pay £900.

Despite being completely vaccinated, a couple found themselves stranded in Amsterdam, unable to return home to their family.

Kaitlyn Jones, from Garston, traveled to Amsterdam with her partner Sam Southall earlier this month to begin her 21st birthday celebrations.

However, what was supposed to be a fun experience turned into a costly nightmare, scaring the couple away from flying in the future.

They were informed they didn’t need an antigen test to fly out of the country, which they did, but after being told they didn’t need one to go home because they were completely vaccinated, they were surprised when they couldn’t board their easyJet flight.

“We flew out with easyJet on December 7, and while we were there, we checked every day to see if we needed a test to return home,” she said.

“We went to a testing center, but they refused us since we had been double-jabbed, so we fled.” We assumed we’d be fine because we hadn’t heard from easyJet.” The UK government mandates all visitors to take a covid test before entering the country, but Kaitlyn was unaware of this requirement.

“On December 10, we’d been at the airport all day for our departure at 9.25pm, and when we went to board, easyJet needed to see a negative covid test,” she explained.

“However, they had not informed us that we required one, and they refused to accept the covid pass.” They were nasty; they didn’t tell us what to do next and simply informed us we weren’t allowed on.

“I needed to return home to my small kid, and they sent us away, refusing to let us on the flight at all.” It was simply a case of miscommunication and muddled messages. They should all be saying the same thing, right?” With the added stress of not knowing how she would get home, the couple had to pay an extra £100 for a hotel and £200 for a ticket change the next day. “The summary comes to an end.”