After being stolen, the cleaner was left ‘shaking.’ Audi collides with his van.

He can’t sleep because “all he can see is the driver’s face,” according to a man whose van was slammed into by a stolen Audi.

On his way to a cleaning job on Hawthorne Road in Litherland, Patrik Adam was struck by a stolen automobile being pursued by cops.

The stolen vehicle was involved in a four-mile police chase yesterday, with the driver being apprehended near Bootle Cemetery.

Patrik, 42, says the guy who hit his vehicle and then continued driving as part of the high-speed chase has given him nightmares.

The cleaner was left “shaken” at the scene, and a nurse pulled over to check on him.

‘I told the ECHO,’ he said “While the cops were chasing him, the white Audi collided with us. When he hit us, I saw his face. I turned around and saw his expression, and he simply kept going. When I got out of the automobile, I noticed that he had hit another vehicle. I began to tremble and fell to the floor.

“A woman in a red automobile pulled over and said, ‘I’m a nurse, are you okay?’ who assisted me. Then, in a grey Mercedes, another woman pulled over and said she had seen everything. I ended up in the hospital, where my shoulder and neck were examined.”

At the time, Patrik was driving the van with a colleague, and both of them were injured in the collision.

“I was terrified,” the cleaner admitted. I was terrified at first because I assumed someone had tried to assault us. Then it dawned on me that he was being pursued. I can’t sleep because I keep seeing his face in my head.”

Patrik expressed gratitude to everyone who assisted him at the accident scene, with the nurse who pulled over and the Mercedes driver both offering assistance.

Patrik explained: "The nurse didn't say her name, but she arrived in a red automobile and inquired about our well-being. She came to aid me because I was unwell and wobbly. I'd want to express my gratitude for your assistance. She was the one who came in.