After being stabbed three times, Dad spent hours in the theatre.

Following a confrontation on Scarisbrick Avenue in Southport in the early hours of Monday, a man was “stabbed three times.”

On Monday, August 23, about 1.40 a.m., police were called to Scarisbrick Avenue for an argument that resulted in two individuals being taken to the hospital with injuries.

One man was stabbed, while another was hurt, according to Merseyside Police. Three young guys, ages 14, 15, and 16, were arrested as a result of the incident.

One of the males was stabbed three times, twice in the back and once in the front, and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Carla Norbury, a close friend of the two injured men, had her one-year-old baby christened on Sunday, August 22, with one of the victims, age 29, serving as godfather.

“It was my little boy’s christening, and the man who was stabbed was my son’s godfather,” the mother-of-two told The Washington Newsday. We’d all gone out for the day and had a great time.

“It was approximately 8:00 or 9:00 p.m., when a number of them announced that they were going to Southport. I didn’t go because I’m pregnant, and my partner claimed he didn’t want to go either.

“The next thing I knew, I was in bed, waking up at 4 a.m. with a missed call from his partner, who stated he had been stabbed three times, twice in the back and once in the front.

“He was in the theatre for several hours and finally emerged at 9.30 a.m. They attempted keyhole surgery on his bowel at first, but ultimately had to perform a bowel resection.

“He’s still in the hospital, and the last I heard, he can only drink water and is unable to eat anything.”

Carla’s best friend’s fiancé, who is also a father of a seven-year-old son, isn’t the only one who has died as a result of the brawl. Another member of the group required surgery on his arm after attempting to break up the brawl.

The three teenagers were released on conditional bail, as described by the mental health student nurse.