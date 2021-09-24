After being stabbed outside Pure Gym, a man was transported to Aintree Hospital.

Last night, a guy was stabbed outside a gym and transported to Aintree Hospital.

After receiving allegations of an altercation outside Pure Gym in Leicester Street, Northwich, soon after 7 p.m., police initiated an investigation.

When police and paramedics arrived, they discovered a 25-year-old guy had been stabbed.

The sufferer was rushed to Aintree Hospital, where he is currently in a stable condition, according to reports.

Cheshire Police stated that they are still investigating the serious assault and that their investigation is ongoing.

Officers have requested that anyone with information come forward and speak with them.

“Detectives have opened an inquiry after a man was seriously assaulted in Northwich,” a representative for Cheshire Police said.

“Police and paramedics were called to reports of an incident outside Pure Gym in Leicester Street shortly after 7 p.m. tonight, Thursday 23 September.

“When officers arrived, they discovered a 25-year-old guy had been stabbed.

“The victim was brought to Aintree Hospital and is in a stable condition at the moment.

“Enquiries into the event are ongoing, and investigators are eager to hear from anyone with knowledge about the incident as part of their investigation.”

“This investigation is in its early stages, and we’re now exploring a number of lines of inquiry,” Detective Inspector David Hutcheon said.

“At this moment, it appears to be a one-off occurrence.

“We have a scene set up outside the gym right now, and we’re doing everything we can to figure out exactly what happened and track down the person responsible.

“As part of our investigation, we’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area who believes they saw what happened.

“Anyone with dashcam footage that may be pertinent to our investigation is also welcome to come forward.

“I would encourage anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant, to contact me.”

“I realize that the incident is likely to generate anxiety within the community,” said Chief Inspector Gary Smith, head of the Northwich Local Policing Unit.

“Investigations are underway, and officers will be patrolling the neighborhood. Anyone who has any concerns is welcome.” “The summary comes to an end.”