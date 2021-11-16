After being stabbed in the chest, a man is in critical condition.

After being stabbed in the chest on a Liverpool street yesterday, a guy is in critical condition.

On Monday, November 15, just before 2.35pm, Merseyside Police were called to Percy Street and Huskisson Street after claims of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they discovered a 32-year-old guy who had been assaulted.

The man was stabbed in the chest and transported to the hospital.

The individual had critical injuries, according to a police spokesperson, although they are not believed to be life threatening.

Since then, a 19-year-old has been arrested.

