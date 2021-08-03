After being stabbed in the buttocks, a man was discovered bleeding in the street.

In a horrifying city centre crime, a guy was found bleeding in the street after being stabbed in the buttocks.

At around 4.10 a.m. on Sunday, August 1, emergency services went to the scene on Seel Street near the Colquitt Street intersection, responding to reports of a “big disturbance.”

During the event, two guys were assaulted, but they are not believed to have been seriously hurt.

Officers discovered a 27-year-old man with a stab wound to his buttocks on Back Colquitt Street while responding to the first incident.

He was brought to the hospital and treated for his injury before being released.

Detectives are now trying to figure out if the two crimes are connected, and they’re asking for help from anyone who was in the vicinity.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Seel Street/Colquitt Street in the early hours of Sunday morning and observed anything to contact us,” Detective Inspector Chris Saidi said.

“We were initially alerted to a large-scale disturbance near Seel and Colquitt Streets, in which two individuals were hurt. The third man was found a short distance away, and police are now investigating to see if the two occurrences are linked.”

“We understand that the city centre, and particularly the night time economy, has become busier since the lifting of Covid restrictions, but I want to reassure the public that we have a robust policing plan in place to ensure we have officers patrolling our streets so that people can enjoy their night out safely,” said Liverpool community policing superintendent Diane Pownall.

“Knife crime has no place on Merseyside, and we will continue to take whatever steps are necessary to combat it.” Officers in uniform and in plainclothes will be out and about, and I encourage members of the public to contact with them and voice any concerns.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and use the reference number 21000534523.