After being spared jail, Mum ‘took photos of cops in court.’

After being spared jail for money laundering, a mother of two allegedly took photos of police officers in court.

Paula Heathers, 50, was dating Keith Russell, 42, who was described as one of the major actors in a £2.5 million burglary conspiracy.

High-performance automobiles, jewelry, and other valuable things were stolen during raids on homes spanning Merseyside, Cheshire, and Lancashire.

Russell received payment for some of the crimes from the gang’s ringleader through Heathers, who took transfers into her bank account, according to prosecutors.

Her defence lawyer detailed the impact that imprisoning her would have on her two sons, both of whom have ADHD. She was scheduled to go free from court.

However, after being spared from prison and deciding to stay and see the other members of the gang be punished, she took out her phone and began shooting photos, which is illegal and carries a potential term of two years in prison.

Heathers was arrested and kept in Liverpool Crown Court’s cells before claiming that she just took the images to teach one of her sons how the court works.

The mother, of The Green, Broadgreen, guilty to converting illegal property worth £1,575 over a period of around a year.

Jeremy Hawthorn, Heathers’ lawyer, said that his client had two sons with ADHD, one of whom required more care than the other, and that incarcerating Heathers would have a major negative impact on her children.

He stated that the amount of money she received was insignificant, that she had pled guilty to the crime, that she had followed all of the rules, and that she had a strong chance of rehabilitation.

Judge Anil Murray concurred and sentenced her to 14 months in prison with a two-year suspension, 150 hours of unpaid community service, and a 10-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Before the court could resume, she was caught taking photos with her phone, initially refusing to hand it over, then surrendering it to police, who handed it over to the judge.

After she was brought back to the dock after lunch, prosecutor Sion Ap Mihangel remarked that snapping photos in court could be considered “a disrespect.” The summary comes to a close.