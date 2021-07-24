After being smashed against a concrete wall by a rapid surge, a family describes themselves as “fortunate to be alive.”

After being smashed against a wall when the tide swept in abruptly on Crosby beach, a Sefton mother says she and her son are “fortunate to be alive.”

On Wednesday, Zoe Robotham and her kids Karl, 15, and Haydn, 11, went to the beach at Crosby leisure facility with their spouse Justin and sons Karl, 15, and Haydn, 11, when they were caught in a high tide that swept them over a concrete wall and into sinking sand.

Her husband and eldest son hurried to their rescue, but owing to the power of the water, they were unable to reach them. Fortunately, two strangers dove into the sea to assist them in their rescue.

Zoe described the experience as “one of the worst things” she has ever experienced, and she wants to warn others about the hazards of rapid rising tides at the beach, which she claims she was unaware of before to her visit.

“It’s literally one of the scariest things I’ve ever experienced,” Zoe added.

“We got in the car around half-five o’clock when my boyfriend ended work, and when we arrived at the beach, there were a lot of people around and in the water.

“We noticed a section of the concrete wall and walked to one side when we saw it was sinking mud and mushy stuff, so we went to the side everyone else was on and though we’d be fine.

“We were all playing, and there were other people and children surrounding us, and the tide completely turned in seconds.

“The water level rose quickly from my bikini line to my neck, slamming me and my son into a concrete wall.

“The sinking sand carried us over that side of the wall, and I couldn’t get my footing.

“My spouse was able to locate my youngest kid, and my eldest was attempting to reach us while I screamed at the top of my lungs.

“Then two incredible men stepped in and assisted my partner with my youngest, while my eldest was still attempting to reach us.

“I had no energy left as soon as I realized my youngest was safe.”

