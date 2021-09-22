After being shuttered twice due to an increase in cases, the Wirral Floral Pavilion is ready to return.

A wrestling performance is scheduled to reopen a Wirral theatre that has been closed owing to the coronavirus.

The Floral Pavilion in New Brighton was closed in August and September because to worries over an increase in cases in the area, but council officials say they have decided to reinstate it at full capacity.

“New Brighton’s Floral Pavilion Theatre will be welcoming back audiences to all theatre events, at full capacity, from October 1st 2021,” a representative for Wirral council, which owns the site, stated.

“The All-Star Superslam Wrestling show on Sunday, October 3rd at 3pm will be the first live event to take place at the theatre.”

“This is just the beginning of a busy season of plays and events set to take place in the theatre and front of house areas,” the spokeswoman stated.

Beauty and the Beast featuring Melanie Walters, Gwen from Gavin and Stacey as Fairy Bon Bon, and Peppa Pig – Best Day Ever and the Floral Pavilion pantomime are among the upcoming shows.

A variety of comedy, musical tribute events, classical and opera performances, and touring drama and musical productions are also available.

Regular events, such as craft and book fairs, the choral chorus, and children’s activities, will also return to the location, according to the spokesman, while the Floral Cafe, which has already opened, will extend its capacity for customers by adding additional tables.

“There will be no legal necessity for people to wear face coverings or socially distance in the venue, however visitors are asked to be aware of the COVID-safe suggestions on signage posted within the event,” the spokeswoman stated.

“At this time, visitors will not be required to show proof of vaccination status.

“The theatre has also maintained an enhanced cleaning program, and hand sanitizer stations and wipes will be available throughout the building.”