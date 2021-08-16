After being shoved in front of a car by her partner in Queens, a woman fights for her life.

After her partner reportedly pulled her in front of a moving automobile and then tried to flee with their baby kid, a Queens lady, mother of six children, sustained a critical brain injury and drifted into a coma for many days.

The event took place on Friday. Jorge Lazo, 31, allegedly punched his girlfriend Ayda Mayancela, 33, in the face before pushing her in front of a Honda CRV traveling north on 108th St. and Roosevelt Ave., according to WPIX.

Mayancela had two fractures in her skull, one in the back and one in the front, which kept her in a coma for several days.

After the tragic tragedy, the woman now faces a year of recovery. As of Sunday, she was still in the hospital, while Lazo was still on the loose, according to the New York Daily News.

Jenny Saquipulla, the victim’s sister, alleged that after the crash, Lazo attempted to portray the tragedy as an accident. “He spoke with my father. He admitted to pushing her and stated that he doesn’t care what the cops think. The publication quoted Saquipulla as stating, “He stated it was an accident.”

Mayancela has undergone four surgeries and has a tube in her skull to drain the liquid that has accumulated. She is currently stable, can move her hand, but can only respond to queries with head nods, according to her sister Saquipulla.

Blanca Chavez, the victim’s other sister, told the Daily News, “It feels like I can’t wake up from this dream.” “She was knocked out. She was dripping blood profusely. She went on to say, “Her mouth, her nose.”

According to Saquipulla, Lazo proceeded to the Queens apartment he shared with Mayancela and her family after the incident and attempted to take the couple’s 4-month-old boy with him. Mayancela’s second oldest son was present at the time and refused to allow Lazo to take the baby.

“There are always misconceptions. They fight, he leaves, and returns a few days later. He goes out drinking and enjoys his freedom.” “Saquipulla” explained. She claimed Lazo was a member of a gang and went by the moniker “Spider.”

Mayancela may be gang-affiliated as well, according to police sources, though it’s unclear if she’s tied through her relationship with Lazo.

While the victim was in the hospital, members of the NYPD’s Community Affairs Bureau assisted the family by purchasing food and other necessities. Brief News from Washington Newsday.