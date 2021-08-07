After being shot with air-pellet, the cat writhed in anguish.

The RSPCA has warned that Merseyside is one of the UK’s hotspots for air gun attacks on animals.

Despite lockdown and Covid-19 limitations keeping people at home for long periods of time, the animal protection charity has received a “alarming” number of reports about animals being targeted by air weapons and firearms in the previous 18 months.

With 24 and 22 incidences respectively, Merseyside is second only to Kent on the list.

Duchy, who was shot in Heswall and had such serious injuries that a vet chose to put him to sleep to alleviate his misery, is one of two recent cases on Merseyside.

After being shot with what is thought to be a customized rifle, the cat sustained horrific injuries.

He was discovered writhing in pain near his Wirral home, with a gunshot wound to the front of his torso.

Romeo, a black and white mog, was found by his owners in Croxteth after he managed to get home despite being shot in the neck.

Romeo, then two years old, was whimpering, and the pellet was plainly trapped in his flesh.

Romeo made a full recovery after the tumor was removed, thanks to the advise of the veterinarian.

Since the start of 2020, 371 incidences have been recorded to the RSPCA in which the caller believes an air gun or rifle was used to target an animal, including 22 in Merseyside, which ranks second in England and Wales for reports.

The overall number of incidences, however, is expected to be far higher, as bullets or pellets are frequently discovered after the RSPCA has intervened when an animal is found in distress.

The data are part of the RSPCA’s summer “Cancel Out Cruelty” campaign, which highlights the willful cruelty to animals that still occurs in England and Wales.

The RSPCA has renewed its calls for more regulation of air gun use, including more education for owners and a full explanation of the legislation, based on the findings.

Household pets, particularly cats, are frequently attacked, according to the RSPCA, which says it "beggars belief" that as a community.