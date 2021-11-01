After being shot on the set of ‘Rust,’ Halyna Hutchins’ final words were revealed.

Crew members have disclosed new details about what happened after actor Alec Baldwin tragically shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza on the set of Rust, including some of Hutchins’ terrible final remarks.

The Los Angeles Times reported that seconds before the event on October 21, Baldwin was observed putting his hand on a Colt. 45 revolver in preparation to film a shootout scene, telling Hutchins and other crew members, “So, I assume I’m going to take this out, draw it, and go, ‘Bang!'”

The gun, which was meant to be loaded with fake rounds that didn’t contain any gunpowder, instead shot a live round. What was supposed to be a fast overview of how the scenario would be recorded quickly devolved into a deadly and violent frenzy on set.

According to the New York Times, Baldwin could be heard yelling again and over, “What the f— just happened?” as the sound of the gun ricocheted throughout the room.

According to the New York Times, Hutchins, who was hit directly by the bullet, fell into the arms of the head electrician with blood flowing from her chest. “What the f— was that?” yelled Souza, who was wounded in the shoulder as the bullet passed through Hutchins’ body. That’s a fire!” Several crew members dashed towards Hutching, anxiously asking for medical assistance and tried to stop the bleeding. According to the New York Times, a sound operator recalls seeing into Hutchins’ eyes as the cinematographer replied, “That was no good.” That was a colossal blunder.” Interviews with 14 Rust crew members, as well as data from Santa Fe County, Santa Fe film licenses, and emails, text messages, and internal correspondence during the film’s production, were used to recreate the horrific scene and Hutchins’ statements.

Baldwin has now voiced his regret over the situation, referring to Hutchins as a “friend” and describing the tragedy as a “one in a trillion” occurrence.

In his first public speech this week in Vermont, Baldwin told a group of reporters, “We were a very, very well-oiled crew, filming a film together and then this dreadful incident happened.”

“On set, there are a few mishaps here and there, but nothing like this.” This is a condensed version of the information.