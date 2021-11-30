After being shot in the foot, a gun bandit was observed ‘jumping around.’

After shooting himself in the foot, an armed bandit was observed “jumping around.”

Paul While, 32, was arrested on Friday after a police surveillance team observed him picking up a shotgun from a home in Knotty Ash.

When he was apprehended on September 2, he had been out of prison for 30 days.

While, of Glen Way in Kirkby, was sentenced to four years in jail on November 26 after admitting to possessing a shotgun while it was outlawed for life, possessing a shotgun without a certificate, and possessing prohibited ammunition.

More details concerning a December 2007 incident involving While, in which he shot himself in the foot, have now surfaced.

On December 27, 2007, While, then 18, strolled into Tote Sport bookies in Dovecot Road, Dovecot, with a sawn-off shotgun concealed in his pocket.

He had intended to draw the weapon to scare a teenager inside the business, but he accidently squeezed the trigger as he reached into his pocket, shooting himself in the foot.

Details of the incident were heard in Liverpool Crown Court in May 2008.

According to prosecutor Daniel Travers, While and a second juvenile planned to threaten someone inside the bookies as part of a long-running feud.

The court was informed. After the pistol went off, he was shown on CCTV bouncing around inside the business.

Following the altercation, a third man in a black Vauxhall Astra picked up While and the 17-year-old.

The automobile proceeded to another man’s house, where he had fled when he heard gunshots in the street.

Police later detained the three guys, who acknowledged to possessing a handgun with the intent to harm life.

While was sentenced to six years in a Young Offenders’ Institute by Judge Nigel Gilmour.

A 17-year-old guy was sentenced to nine years in prison, while a 24-year-old man was sentenced to six years and three months in prison.

“It has been an unfortunate development in recent years that we are seeing not just young men utilizing firearms – but teenagers,” Judge Gilmour remarked.

While had been released from prison in August of this year after being returned following a guns discharge arrest.

