After being shot, a kitten ‘pouring with blood’ limps home.

After being shot, the parents of a 10-month-old kitten stated it came home “pouring with blood.”

When Kayleigh Macmillan, 36, of Weston Point, Runcorn, returned home on Saturday, she was met with the distressing sight of her injured cat Jason.

An X-ray revealed that a pellet had ripped into the kitten’s back and become stuck so far inside its torso that the surgery site was some distance from the entry incision.

Jason, who Kayleigh claims was named before she discovered her sex, made it through the operation and is currently recuperating at home.

The event is thought to have occurred near Russell Road or Sandy Lane.

“She’s recovering extremely well, she appears back to her normal lively self,” Kayleigh, who reported the “awful” attack to police to help prevent it from happening to other people’s pets, told The Washington Newsday.

“At the moment, she is unable to leave the house.

“She was shot in the shoulder, and the pellet had traveled quite a distance; they had to open it up fairly deep down to extract it.”

“She came running in with blood flowing out the rear door area,” she continued.

“Our rear fence is connected to the back houses, and we have neighbors all the way around.”

“No one heard or saw anything,” says the narrator.

“The cops have contacted me, and they plan to come out and speak with me tomorrow.”

“When we brought her in, she was panting and quite stressed,” Kayleigh continued.

“So we assumed she’d been shot and that we’d have to remove her hair to see what was going on.

“(Vets) shaved her head, took an X-ray, and said, ‘she’s been shot, we may need to operate.’”

Jason is now lavished with attention, which includes Indie, the family’s favorite dog.

“The dog is like Jason’s mother; she’s washing the wounds,” Kayleigh explained.

“She’s a beagle, and they like the smell of blood, so she’s taking care of her and cleaning her.

“They’ve been laying next to the fireplace, which is adorable.”

“It is thought that the cat was shot with a type of pellet gun,” a Cheshire Police spokeswoman stated.

