After being sexually harassed and threatened by a classmate, a high school student kills herself.

In India, a 15-year-old girl committed suicide after being sexually harassed by a classmate.

On Saturday, the grade 10 student was discovered hanging from the ceiling of her home in Uttar Pradesh, India’s northernmost state. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Following her death, the detectives opened an investigation based on the girl’s father’s allegation. On Oct. 8, the teen’s classmate sexually harassed her and made vulgar remarks at her, according to the complaint, according to The Times of India.

Following the event, the victim alerted the school administration, who promised to take action against the pestering classmate. The accused is claimed to have arrived at the girl’s house with a gang of 15 later that evening and screamed obscenities at her.

But the story didn’t end there. The accused allegedly misbehaved with the girl again the next day at school, as well as threatening her. Outraged, the young woman returned home on Saturday and committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling.

According to The Week, a case of abetment to suicide, attack or criminal force against a lady with intent to outrage her modesty, and house-trespass following preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint was filed against 16 people based on the girl’s father’s complaint.

A 14-year-old girl in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh leaped off the roof of an apartment just a few days ago after she was allegedly raped by a man who lived nearby. When the girl’s father couldn’t find his daughter inside the apartment, he went outside to hunt for her and discovered her body in a pool of blood outdoors. A death under suspicious circumstances case was opened, and Naresh, a guy, was arrested and charged with raping the girl.

If you’re thinking about suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for free, confidential counseling. Call 1-800-273-8255. The line is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.