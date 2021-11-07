After being sexually abused by a serial rapist in jail, a pedophile wants the state to pay for his therapy.

After being raped numerous times while in prison, a 21-year-old man in Queensland, Australia, is seeking compensation from the state to pay for therapy.

The man, who has not been identified for legal reasons and has since been freed from prison, was regularly abused by 41-year-old serial rapist Troy Allan Burley at Wolston Correctional Center near Brisbane, Queensland, over a three-month period in 2018, according to the Daily Mail.

According to News.com.au, Burley forced the younger inmate to perform oral sex on him three times and would frequently stroll into the man’s room naked and subject him to a variety of indecent actions. Burley was raped once while attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding in May 2018.

According to The Courier-Mail, the correctional institution is a “protective” prison that houses a high proportion of pedophiles, sex offenders, and high-profile inmates. According to the Daily Mail, the 21-year-old victim was convicted of raping a kid.

In the Brisbane District Court, the former detainee has filed a compensation claim, alleging he suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of his suffering. When he sees “bald heads,” the victim also claims to get panic attacks. Burley, 21, said in his victim impact statement during his 2019 trial that the abuse left him terrified and embarrassed, and that he was made to feel like a “sex object.” During the sexual attacks, Burley bit his nipples, toes, arms, and legs, according to the statement of claims.

The amount of compensation sought by the victim has not been revealed.

The state is culpable, according to the man’s doctor, because prison staff failed to stop the sexual attacks.

The former inmate said in court records that he reported the abuse to a Wolston prison unit supervisor, but that the staff member did nothing about it.

According to Brisbane doctor Malcolm Foxcroft, the victim has PTSD, major depressive illness, and an eating issue.

Over the course of 18 months, he estimates that the 21-year-old will require $8,640 in supportive psychotherapy, cognitive, and dialectic behavioral therapy.

When Burley was convicted guilty of rapping the 21-year-old woman, he was serving a term for committing knifepoint sexual assaults on four women at railway stations in 1997.

When Burley was convicted guilty of rapping the 21-year-old woman, he was serving a term for committing knifepoint sexual assaults on four women at railway stations in 1997.

He was scheduled to be released in February 2019, but after being convicted of three charges of rape, one crime of sexual assault, and two counts of sexual assault with aggravation, his sentence was prolonged by seven years.