After being set ablaze by her husband’s sister over the birth of her daughter, a woman dies.

A woman in India died on Sunday, ten days after her husband’s sister burned her on fire for giving birth to a daughter.

Monica Pawar, 25, was a 25-year-old woman who lived with her husband and his sister, a divorced woman with a daughter. According to local daily Mid Day, the victim and the accused, named as 35-year-old Kanta Rathod, did not get along well and had regular disagreements.

The victim gave birth to a female kid last month. The accused flung oil upon Pawar and burned her on fire at their home in the western state of Maharashtra, assuming that her daughter would no longer receive love from the family because of the child’s birth.

The person was taken to a local hospital and died of burn injuries on Sunday. The victim had been married for six years and had a five-year-old son.

The victim’s aunt filed a police report after her death, claiming that “her niece had told her in the hospital that her family members were very happy after the birth of her daughter,” but that “her sister-in-law was upset because she thought her own daughter would not get love from the family after that.” As a result, on July 8, the defendant splashed oil on the victim and burned her ablaze. “The victim had no recollection of what happened after that,” a police officer told the Press Trust of India news agency.

The accused was apprehended the same evening. The woman’s charges have not been made public.

