After being sent home from the hospital twice, an eight-week-old infant dies.

A young mother and father whose son died at the age of eight weeks said they were sent home from the hospital twice before he died.

Tommy Ivor Hayes died on November 21 at home after failing to wake up from a morning snooze.

Tommy was transported to the hospital twice by paramedics in the days leading up to his death, according to his father Liam Hayes, 21, and mother Anya, 19.

Liam, a Torquay-based Screwfix employee, said: “He was my firstborn child, and I was unable to celebrate his first Christmas with him.

“He was taken to the hospital twice by paramedics, and each time he fell asleep, the hospital sent him home.

“They should have held him in for a longer period of time and awoken him. He didn’t get any medication, inhaler, or oxygen; all we got was a booklet.” Tommy was delivered at a healthy 6lb 13oz, according to the couple, who also have a 16-month-old daughter named Bonnie.

However, he developed a cold the week before he died, and they had called 111 twice in the previous few days after his breathing had become irregular.

According to Liam, who spoke to Devon Live, “It seemed as if he was attempting to take numerous breaths at the same time. I was at work at the time, and she recorded it and forwarded it to me.” Paramedics transported Tommy to Torbay Hospital on Monday, November 15.

Liam stated, “Bronchiolitis was diagnosed by the paediatrician, who added that we were fortunate to have caught it early enough.

“They sent Anya and Tommy back home since Tommy fell asleep. They promised us, though, that if things grew worse, they’d give him oxygen.” On November 18, about 8 p.m., Tommy became worse, and Anya texted a video of him to Liam shortly as he was leaving work, prompting the couple to call 111 once more.

“He was gasping pretty heavily and really quickly,” Liam added.

When an ambulance arrived at their house, Tommy dozed off on the route to the hospital.

Liam stated, "They checked his breathing when they went in and could hear him wheezing. However, because he was sleeping, his respiration wasn't as rapid as it was while he was up, as Anya demonstrated."