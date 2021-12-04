After being sent home from A&E with a’stomach bug,’ a 5-year-old boy dies.

A five-year-old kid died of sepsis just hours after being discharged from the A&E department.

Wigan Infirmary doctors diagnosed Theodore Paul Cheetham-Serjent, also known as Theo, with a stomach illness and sent him home.

Mum Paula had brought him to A&E because he had freezing feet and hands, hot legs, diarrhoea, and a fever.

Dr. Grace Olowonyo, a trainee who examined Theo, gave a ‘presumptive diagnosis’ of gastroenteritis, according to coroner Timothy Brennand.

McDonald’s chicken nuggets were handed to Theo as a “reward for being a courageous boy at A&E.”

However, he began vomiting while the family slept at their Hinley house, prompting Paula to call for an ambulance.

Antibiotics were given to the tiny kid when paramedics believed he had sepsis.

He was intubated, however he had a heart attack around 8.20 a.m. on December 30, 2019.

He was successfully resuscitated, but suffered a second cardiac arrest less than half an hour later and did not react to additional treatment.

That day, at 9.03 a.m., Theo was pronounced deceased.

Mr Brennand agreed with pathologist Dr Melanie Newbold’s judgment that septicaemia was the cause of Theo’s death as he sat in a packed Bolton Coroners Court (neisseria meningitis Type B).

In his conclusion, the coroner alluded to the family’s concerns.

However, he stated: “In the circumstances, I believe that Dr. Olowonyo’s decision and presumptive diagnosis at the first presentation were reasonable.

“Of course, it was an entirely incorrect diagnosis, as we now know,” says Dr. Wayne Heaven, an emergency medicine consultant. “But each of the clinicians, and as shown by a review by Dr. Wayne Heaven, an emergency medicine consultant, all [medics]believed that the diagnosis was appropriate, given Theo’s symptoms.”

The medical team suspected that the markings and bruises on Theo’s legs were caused by his falling off his bike and incurring some ‘blunt force injuries.’

But, according to Mr Brennand, this could have been a’red herring’ that indicated to a far more serious condition.

“It’s possible that the real marks and bruising merited a more thorough examination,” Mr Brennand concluded.

“However, I’ve wondered if that would have made a significant difference.”

