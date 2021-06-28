After being scared by deer, naked sunbathers were rescued from the forest.

Two men were rescued from an Australian woodland after being disoriented after being spooked by a deer while nudist sunbathing on a beach.

The two contacted for help around 6 p.m. on Sunday after becoming disoriented in the Royal National Park south of Sydney, according to police.

“Unbelievably, we saw two men sunbaking naked on a beach on the South Coast,” Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told reporters. “They were startled by a deer, ran into the national… park and got lost.”

Police helicopters, the State Emergency Service, and ambulance staff were also involved in the rescue.

The males, aged 30 and 49, were fined $1,000 (£545) apiece for violating a stay-at-home quarantine order that limited them to Sydney, according to police.

According to the police statement, the younger man was found “naked and carrying a backpack,” while the older man was “partially clothed.”

Mr. Fuller called the two “idiots.”

“Clearly putting people at risk by leaving home without a proper reason… then getting lost in the national park and diverting important resources away from the health operation, I think they should be embarrassed,” he added.

After Sydney launched a two-week lockdown on Friday owing to a new Covid-19 cluster, police penalized 44 people on Sunday for violating a public health order.